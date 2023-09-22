Division brewing at Man Utd? Players concerned by Erik ten Hag's criticism of certain individuals and believes manager has 'favourites' as discontent grows following disastrous start to season

Richard Martin
Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedE. ten HagPremier League

A number of Manchester United players are growing tired of Erik ten Hag's criticism after matches in the wake of the team's terrible run of results

  • Players annoyed with Ten Hag
  • Manager publicly criticising performances
  • Some players think Dutchman has favourites

WHAT HAPPENED? United have lost three matches in a row for the first time since Ten Hag took charge and it appears that division is brewing in the dressing room. According to the Manchester Evening News, some players are starting to suspect that Ten Hag favours certain individuals and never criticises them, contrasting with how he regularly rounds on other players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also claims that some players feel they have unfairly been asked to carry out Ten Hag's tactical instructions and play unfamiliar roles since Antony was removed from the squad following accusations of domestic abuse.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag criticised his team as a whole for giving Leroy Sane too much room to shoot and score Bayern Munich's opening goal in the 4-3 defeat on Wednesday, even though goalkeeper Onana, a former player of Ten Hag's at Ajax, made a terrible howler in letting the ball slip through his hands.

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes Manchester UnitedGetty

Casemiro Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils visit struggling Burnley in desperate search of a first away win of the season to kickstart their dismal campaign.

