The misfortunes keep piling up for Raul Asencio. The Real Madrid star was recently ordered to pay a fine and had his driving licence suspended for eight months after being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cope radio report that Real Madrid have decided to open a disciplinary file against Asencio, with a hefty fine expected to follow.

Exactly what punishment the club will hand down remains unclear. According to journalist Melchor Ruiz, the Merengues have opened the file in line with the institution's internal regulations.

Real Madrid acted because the affair damages the club's image, with the player's conduct amounting to negligent behaviour.

Asencio himself had informed the club of the incident, so Real Madrid already knew what had happened.

Whatever the degree of seriousness the club settles on, they will impose a financial penalty or another sanction stipulated by the internal regulations.

There is precedent. Real Madrid previously fined Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde 500,000 euros each following an altercation between the pair last season.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums