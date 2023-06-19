Diego Cocca dismissed as Mexico manager after just four months in charge following Nations League rout by USMNT

Mexico have sacked their manager Diego Cocca just four months into his tenure following their CONCACAF Nations League defeat to the USA.

Cocca dismissed by Mexico

Had been in charge for less than five months

Interim named for Gold Cup campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexican football federation, the FMF, have announced that Cocca's reign is over, with Jaime Lozano appointed on an interim basis to take charge for the forthcoming Gold Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It comes after Mexico's chastening 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in Friday's Nations League clash. Christian Pulisic netted twice and Riccardo Pepi scored a third as a bad-tempered game was ended early due to homophobic abuse being heard coming from the stands.

It was a bad night all round for Mexico, and it's also cost Cocca his job, after he'd replaced Tata Martino following El Tri's underwhelming 2022 World Cup campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "In the last week, I have found many deficiencies," FMF commissioner president Juan Carlos Rodriguez said. "A game against the United States can be lost, there's always that risk because this is football and the win can go one way or the other. What cannot be accepted was the way in which it happened.

"This phase has been flawed by the disorder in decision-making, by the lack of processes, rigour, and transparency in appointments, and by a perfect storm in the bad habits that we've been dragging for so many years.

"The natural thing to do would be to wait for the end of the Gold Cup, but today we don't have time to waste. So I inform you that I've made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martin Cocca and the members of his coaching staff."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO? Lozano (bottom picture above) will take charge as interim coach in the upcoming Gold Cup group stage matches against Honduras on June 25, Haiti on June 29 and Qatar on July 2.