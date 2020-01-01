Diego Armando Maradona stadium: Napoli urged to rename San Paolo by city mayor

The late Argentina star lifted two Scudetti during his time in Naples, the first and only league titles the club has ever achieved

Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris has urged to rename their San Paolo home after late club idol Diego Maradona.

Maradona threw the world of football into mourning on Wednesday when he passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The legend, 60, had suffered from ill-health since the start of November, and had been forced to undergo a procedure to remove a blood clot from his brain earlier in the month.

News of his passing led to an outpouring of tributes from across the planet, but it was most keenly felt in his native Argentina and in Naples, where he starred from 1984-91 as a player.

And as well as Napoli, De Magistris called on his city to bestow an exceptional honour on one of its favourite adopted sons.

"We will name the Stadio San Paolo in honour of Diego Armando Maradona!" the official stated on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Diego Armando Maradona, the greatest footballer of all time, Diego has died.

"He made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius.

"In 2017 Diego became our citizen of honour, Neapolitan and Argentine, you gave us joy and happiness. Naples loves you!"

Maradona first arrived in southern in the summer of 1984 following the end of his turbulent spell at .

He made an immediate impact in his first season, netting 14 goals to finish behind Michel Platini and Alessandro Altobelli as the league's top scorers as Napoli finished in eighth.

Even better was to come, though, as in 1986-87 the newly crowned world champion led Napoli to their first-ever Scudetto triumph, a feat the club repeated in 1989-90.

In total the Argentine spent six full seasons at the club, leaving part-way through his seventh after testing positive for cocaine and receiving a worldwide ban on footballing activities.

He played a total of 259 games for Napoli, scoring 115 goals, and he continues to be acclaimed as an idol at the side with his face appearing in murals across Naples almost 30 years after departing.