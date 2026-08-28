Did Messi impose his will? Inter Miami breaks its silence

Guillermo Hoyos, the interim coach of American club Inter Miami, has denied reports that Argentine star Lionel Messi personally chose the team's new coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez, insisting the appointment came from an official decision by the club's management.

Inter Miami announced on Thursday that Gonzalez would officially take charge of the team as soon as he obtains the necessary work permits, with Hoyos continuing as interim coach in the meantime.

Hoyos told ESPN: "No, hiring Gonzalez was not Messi's idea, it was the institution's decision. I think Messi has the natural influence expected from players who possess such personality and greatness, and I imagine it is similar in other places, so when you are at Boca Juniors, for example, you might consult a player like Leandro Paredes, because Paredes is a true symbol of the club and his words carry real weight regarding whether a coach stays or another one arrives."

The two men share a short history in the Argentina shirt. Gonzalez and Messi lined up as team-mates in two World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay in 2005.

Gonzalez takes over at a difficult moment. Inter Miami have failed to win any of their last five matches, losing four and drawing one across all competitions, including the Leagues Cup and the MLS. That barren run comes despite the team sitting second in the Eastern Conference with 39 points from 21 matches.

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According to Hoyos, the management were transparent about the coaching change, and no crisis surrounded Gonzalez's arrival. "The channels of communication were open from day one, and this is natural given how we stepped in to deal with a particular situation. Now they have found the person I see as the ideal choice, as he possesses high competence and a genuine ability to bring the club to the standing it deserves, and the big players will continue to shine," he explained.

The interim boss confirmed he will remain at Gonzalez's disposal during the transition to ease his adaptation to the team and the MLS. "We are open to all these situations, and when Kily arrives we will certainly meet to discuss and talk, because we work to serve the club, and I would like to thank all the staff who gave us exceptional support. This is not something dramatic, but rather an opportunity to improve, develop and grow, and we must provide full support in this direction," he said.

Hoyos will miss Saturday's clash against CF Montreal at the "Now Stadium". He serves a one-match suspension for repeatedly breaching the league's policy on delaying kick-off.