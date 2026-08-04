Did Ferran Torres mock Trump? The player settles the debate

Ferran Torres has finally put an end to the row that has trailed him since Spain celebrated their coronation as 2026 World Cup champions. The Barcelona and Spain forward explained why he wore the now-infamous cap bearing the slogan "Make Spain Great Again", whichdrew widespread comparisons with the slogan of US President Donald Trump.

That red cap, worn during Spain's celebrations on the streets of Madrid, quickly became the talk of the media and social networks. Its resemblance to the "Make America Great Again" cap tied to Trump's campaign was hard to miss.

The controversy even reached the White House. The official White House account on X reposted a clip of the Spanish player wearing the cap and added the comment: "Everyone wants to be part of this movement", pushing the incident's global reach even further.

In an interview with American network CNN, Ferran Torres faced the question head on: did the cap carry a political message or was it a dig at Trump? The image had, after all, caused a stir both inside and outside the United States.

The Barcelona player replied: "It was a fun moment, and it had nothing to do with politics, because honestly I don't understand politics."

He added: "The whole point is that we were happy to see Spain return to the top and be crowned World Cup champions. It was just a way to enjoy the celebration with my friends and family, and it had nothing to do with politics."



His clarification comes just days after a fresh row erupted inside Barcelona. Torres opened the door to a possible exit from the Catalan club, a move that angered head coach Hansi Flick, who still rates the player as one of the key pieces in his project for the new season.

Speaking to American media, Ferran had said: "Barcelona have to prove that they want me, they can come and negotiate, and in the end we will talk about everything." He also insisted he does not know whether he will stay with the team, despite a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

Those comments, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, did not sit well with Flick, even though the coach is convinced of the player's technical value. Barcelona's management, meanwhile, are handling the situation calmly amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who have yet to table an official offer.