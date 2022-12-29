Di Maria's wife gives hilarious response to ex-France star Rami amid World Cup row: 'Angel can teach you how to cry & handle a woman!'

Angel Di Maria's wife has hit back at Adil Rami online as tensions continue to boil over following the World Cup final between France and Argentina.

Di Maria's wife feuds with Rami

French defender taunted Di Maria

Tensions flare from World Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina beat France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup, but the story wasn't over there. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made the most of the celebrations and took aim at several French players, prompting an angry response from ex-France defender Rami. In the latest of the drama, Di Maria's wife Jorgelina Cardoso has fired back at the veteran Troyes captain.

WHAT SHE SAID: In an Instagram story responding to comments made by Rami about Di Maria in the French media, Jorgelina hit back: “Angel can teach you how to cry, how to handle a woman and how to score a goals in finals! Happy new year genius 😉”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Martinez celebrated in crude fashion with his Golden Glove award and started taking aim at France stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Rami went on to criticise Di Maria for defending the goalkeeper as he tweeted pictures of the Juventus winger crying. His remarks prompted Di Maria's wife to get involved as the feud rumbles on.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Despite club football winding back up, it seems as though the war of words being exchanged online doesn't want to defuse. Martinez will return to Aston Villa imminently, while Di Maria is due back in Serie A action with Juventus in the new year.