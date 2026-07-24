Di Maria settles the debate: Messi will retire at this moment

Ángel Di María has settled the debate over whether Lionel Messi will retire. The Argentina legend spoke out after several reports claimed the World Cup final against Spain in 2026 would be the last match for the former Barcelona magician, who still captains the "Tango".

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final of the World Cup in America, with Messi in the side. Argentina couldn't hold onto the crown they had won in Qatar back in 2022.

Di María told "TNT Sports": "Yes, Leo should continue for as long as he wants. I think he can carry on for many more years."





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He added: "At 39 years old he has proven that he is still one of the best, indeed one of the best in the history of football, and I don't think there is a ceiling on what he can offer."

Turning to the future of Argentina coach Scaloni, he said: "He is the leader of this Scaloneta and this national team (the current era), and I hope he continues. I believe he is building a wonderful generation of young players, and that is something in the national team's interest."

Di María signed off with a plea: "The decision is his of course, he knows what he wants, but as an Argentine I hope he continues his mission with the national team."