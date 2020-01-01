Di Maria: I hope that PSG will be my last club in Europe

The Argentine has no plans to leave Parc des Princes anytime soon, despite the fact he has yet to be offered a contract extension

Angel Di Maria has revealed he would like to return to before the end of his career, but he hopes will be his "last club in Europe".

Di Maria completed a €63 million ($69m/£53m) move to PSG from in 2015, after an ill-fated season at Old Trafford which saw his reputation suffer a significant blow.

The Argentina international was revered as one of the finest wingers in Europe during his time at , but failed to live up to expectations when he left Santiago Bernabeu to take up a new challenge in the Premier League.

The mercurial attacker quickly rediscovered his best form at Parc des Princes, and has helped PSG win 12 trophies over the last five years, including three titles.

The French champions are on course to retain their crown this season, having opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table after 20 fixtures.

Di Maria has contributed six goals and eight assists to their domestic cause, while also starring in the . However, he is still awaiting a new contract offer with only 18 months left to run on his current deal.

The ex-Madrid star began his professional career with Rosario Central in Argentina, and he wants to go back to his homeland at some point. But for now, he is remaining "calm" over his future.

“For the moment, there are no discussions (about an extension)," he told a press conference on Friday. "I have another 1.5 years on my current contract, I am staying calm.

"I have been saying it from the first day. I hope that PSG will be my last club in Europe, then I will return to play in Argentina.”

Di Maria will be back in contention for a place in Thomas Tuchel's line up when PSG take in a trip to on Sunday.

The Parisians have been quiet in the transfer market this month, but Goal has learned that they are closing in on a swap deal for full-backs Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa - with negotiations now at an advanced stage with .

Edinson Cavani could follow Kurzawa out the Parc Des Princes exit door before the winter transfer deadline, with a number of top clubs thought to be chasing his signature.

The Uruguayan is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, but Chelsea have enquired about a possible loan deal and are reportedly lining up a bid in excess of €10 million ($11m/£8m).

Speaking about the future of his team-mate Cavani, Di Maria said: "I think Edi is a player of the club. And for his future? It's between the club and him.

"The most important thing is that everyone is happy."