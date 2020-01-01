Di Maria eager to end European career at PSG as Tuchel hits out at journalists

The Argentine is out of contract at season's end but appears ready to re-sign with the club should they make an offer

Angel Di Maria wants to end his European adventure at , but suggested the club need to show willingness in contract negotiations.

Di Maria returned to the PSG domestic side in some style on Saturday, scoring twice and crafting another goal for Moise Kean in a 3-0 win over Rennes in .

It was the international’s first appearance in Ligue 1 since September 28, having been handed a four-match ban for spitting at defender Alvaro during a bad-tempered clash.

Di Maria has turned out for some giants of the European game since moving over from Rosario Central in 2007, but he does not want to add to his stable of European clubs - which includes , , and PSG - as he feels at home in the French capital.

“I want to end my European career here, but it's not only up to me,” Di Maria told Canal +.

Di Maria’s current contract is up at the end of the season, and he is doing his best to earn fresh terms.

The 32-year-old added on his current form: “It's good. I am happy about it. It's a club where there is a lot of affection towards me. I am doing my best.”

Coach Thomas Tuchel is under pressure to deliver at PSG, after their agonising final defeat to last season.

The German has the backing of Di Maria, who said: “Yes, we still support Tuchel. He is a great coach, who led us to the final of the Champions League. He did the maximum for us, and we are giving the maximum for him. He has our full confidence. And he trusts us too."

The win over did not erase the memories of the loss to in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Tuchel bristled at questions over his team selection - particularly the role of Marquinhos who has been deployed both in defence and midfield this term.

Article continues below

"You [journalists] lack respect for the players we have and for what the team has to do,” Tuchel said. “And it is very sad. I am very happy with the team and proud of its performance.

"The result is better, but we didn't play better than Wednesday. We had a great fight and the mentality was exceptional.

“The guys have been amazing despite the new injuries. I am very happy and proud. It's one of the best wins since I've been here.”