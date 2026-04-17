How to get DFB-Pokal 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Olympiastadion Final, predictions & more

We’re set for a fantastic finish to this season’s DFB-Pokal (German Cup) competition and you could book tickets to one of the upcoming thrillers today, including the Final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 23.

With six different Bundesliga clubs reigning supreme as DFB-Pokal champions in the past eight seasons, numerous fans from all over Germany and beyond have experienced magical cup moments.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital DFB-Pokal ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

Upcoming DFB-Pokal 2026 schedule

While Bayern Munich remains the dominant force in the Bundesliga, it’s been six seasons since they competed in a DFB-Pokal final.

Bayer Leverkusen stand between them and a place in this season’s Cup curtain-closer in Berlin.

The forthcoming DFB-Pokal semi-finals are as follows:

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Wed, Apr 22 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich (8.45pm CET) BayArena (Leverkusen) Tickets Thu, Apr 23 VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg (8.45pm CET) MHPArena (Stuttgart) Tickets

How to buy DFB-Pokal 2026 tickets

For DFB-Pokal matches, tickets are primarily sold on the competing clubs’ official sites or at their official shops.

They are typically released in phases, starting with club members and season ticket holders, before moving to a general public sale, if any remain.

When it comes to the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the same process applies, although capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 20,000 to 25,000 tickets each.

The remaining tickets (roughly 25,000–30,000) are reserved for the German Football Association (DFB), sponsors, VIPs, and a neutral fans' lottery. Final tickets and hospitality packages will also be available from the official DFB Ticketshop.

In addition to buying DFB-Pokal tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

When is the DFB-Pokal Final 2026?

Date Fixture (kick-off time) Venue Tickets Sat, May 23 TBC vs TBC (8pm CET) Olympiastadion (Berlin) Tickets

How much are DFB-Pokal 2026 tickets?

During the early rounds of the DFB-Pokal, tickets tend to range from between €15 and €25.

Prices increase as the competition progresses, with quarter-final and semi-final tickets costing from €50 upwards through official channels.

Using previous editions as a guide, prices are likely to start from €75 for standard seats and could rise to over €250 for premium spots at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the Final on May 23.

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the DFB-Pokal Final held?

Olympiastadion

Berlin's Olympiastadion was originally constructed in the mid-1930s as the host stadium for the 1936 Summer Olympics.

The stadium has undergone two major renovations (1972–1974 and 2000–2004) to modernise it for domestic and international football and now has a capacity of 74,475.

As well as staging FIFA World Cup (1974 & 2006) and UEFA Euros (2024) matches, Hertha Berlin, who currently reside in 2. Bundesliga has called the Olympiastadion its home since 1963.

Away from football, the Olympiastadion remains an important athletics venue. Usain Bolt famously set the men's 100m record there, during the 2009 World Athletics Championships. His time of 9.58 seconds remains unbeaten 17 years on.

What DFB-Pokal 2026 hospitality packages are available?

Official hospitality packages for the DFB-Pokal Final at the Olympiastadion are managed directly by the German Football Association (DFB), and full details can be found on their site. Packages typically range from €850 to €1,190 per person.

Examples of what is available are as follows:

Business-Lounge: Designed for networking, this area offers a high-end buffet and direct access to VIP boxes.

Designed for networking, this area offers a high-end buffet and direct access to VIP boxes. Atrium VIP: Located immediately behind the honorary grandstand, this package often includes a high-quality event gift and a photo opportunity with the original DFB-Pokal trophy.

Located immediately behind the honorary grandstand, this package often includes a high-quality event gift and a photo opportunity with the original DFB-Pokal trophy. Football Village: Features an outdoor terrace, lounge areas, and live entertainment. It often includes entry to an exclusive After Final Party with a live DJ.

Features an outdoor terrace, lounge areas, and live entertainment. It often includes entry to an exclusive After Final Party with a live DJ. Skyboxes/Private Boxes: Available for groups (typically 10 to 20 people), providing a private environment with dedicated service and seating directly outside the box.

What to expect from the DFB-Pokal 2026

Over 74,000 fans at the Olympiastadion in Berlin saw VfB Stuttgart claim their fourth DFB-Pokal title last May, following their 4-2 triumph against Arminia Bielefeld.

Nick Woltemade, who now plies his trade in the Premier League with Newcastle United, opened the scoring for Stuttgart, which took his DFB-Pokal tally to five goals and meant he finished as the competition's top scorer.

Despite taking home the runners-up medals, it was an amazing achievement for Arminia Bielefeld. They became the first side from outside the Bundesliga to reach the DFB-Pokal final for over 20 years and were the first 3rd-tier side to beat four teams from the Bundesliga in a row in the competition.

It comes as no surprise that Bayern Munich top the all-time DFB-Pokal winners’ table. The Bundesliga giants have lifted the trophy aloft on no less than 20 occasions since 1957. Although, you have to go back to 2020 for their last Cup triumph, which is their longest period without a DFB-Pokal title since 1982.

Who are the recent DFB-Pokal winners?