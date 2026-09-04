Dévy Rigaux has yet to convince as Feyenoord's technical director, Valentijn Driessen says in the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf. The current situation around Anis Hadj Moussa is also raising questions.

The winger can join Ittihad Club for a record fee of 37.5 million, but Feyenoord have still not decided whether to let him go. Hadj Moussa himself is said to be open to the move, with a five-year deal in Saudi Arabia worth €50 million on the table.

"I'm very curious to see how he is on the training pitch now," Driessen begins. "Because yesterday I asked Dévy Rigaux: 'What does Hadj Moussa himself think about it?'. He said: 'I wouldn't know, because I haven't spoken to him at all'."

"He said: 'I don't need to speak to him at all, because those clubs are officially not allowed to contact him, because he has an ongoing contract'," Driessen quotes Rigaux as saying. He cannot understand that choice at all.

"It is obviously ridiculous! That you do not speak to an employee about a bid that has been made and about what he can earn there. If this goes through, he will earn €10 million a year," said Driessen, who clearly believes Rigaux must speak to Hadj Moussa.

Yet according to the latest information from ESPN journalist Sinclair Bischop, Hadj Moussa has already made up his mind. "The Hadj Moussa camp are keen to make the move and are pointing to agreements previously made between him and Feyenoord. A lucrative five-year contract is waiting for him in Saudi Arabia," it was said on Friday.

Under contract at Feyenoord until mid-2030, the Algeria international means the Rotterdam club feel little urgency to sell now. In Saudi Arabia, the transfer deadline does not pass until 6 September, but the window in the Netherlands has already closed. That means Feyenoord cannot sign a replacement if Hadj Moussa is sold, unless a free-transfer option presents itself.