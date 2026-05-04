How to get Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

The Eastern Conference Semifinals are set for a high-octane central division showdown as the top-seeded Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
Both teams enter the second round battle-worn after grueling seven-game series. The Pistons narrowly escaped a historic upset, overcoming an 0–3 deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic in a Game 7 thriller on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers relied on their veteran poise to outlast the Toronto Raptors in their own winner-take-all finale. With the #1 seed finally back in a groove and the #4 seed Cavs boasting a "Big Three" in peak form, the Motor City is bracing for a classic postseason battle.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 1 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.
How much do Cavaliers vs. Pistons Playoff tickets cost?
Following Detroit's historic Game 7 comeback, ticket demand in the Motor City has reached a nearly 20-year high. While Detroit remains a "Standard Market" compared to New York, the stakes of the Semifinals have driven "get-in" prices upward.
- Game 1 (Detroit): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like SeatGeek and StubHub are starting at approximately $124–$148. Mid-tier seating in the lower bowl is generally trending between $295 and $415.
- Game 2 (Detroit): For the Thursday night clash on May 7, entry-level seats are currently listed slightly higher, starting at $135.
- Game 3 (Cleveland): As the series heads to Rocket Arena on Saturday, May 9, entry-level tickets are currently listed as low as $92, making it one of the most affordable Semifinal venues.
- Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences at Little Caesars Arena for Game 1 are commanding upwards of $1,800, with some VIP baseline options listed as high as $4,200.
Factors that influence cost include:
- The "Cade" Momentum: Cade Cunningham’s 45-point performance in the first round has made him the undisputed face of the East. His first-ever appearance in the Semifinals is driving massive local interest.
- Harden vs. the Pistons Defense: Fans are flocking to see if the Pistons' top-ranked defense can contain James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. The veteran-vs-youth narrative is sustaining high resale values in both cities.
2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Entry Ticket Price (Current)
Team
Arena
Next Game
Entry Price
New York Knicks
Madison Square Garden
Game 1 (Tonight)
$422+
OKC Thunder
Paycom Center
Game 1 (Tuesday)
$159+
San Antonio Spurs
Frost Bank Center
Game 1 (Tonight)
$153+
Detroit Pistons
Little Caesars Arena
Game 1 (Tuesday)
$124+
Philadelphia 76ers
Xfinity Mobile Arena
Game 3 (Friday)
$279+
Cleveland Cavaliers
Rocket Arena
Game 3 (Saturday)
$92+