How to get Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

The Eastern Conference Semifinals are set for a high-octane central division showdown as the top-seeded Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Both teams enter the second round battle-worn after grueling seven-game series. The Pistons narrowly escaped a historic upset, overcoming an 0–3 deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic in a Game 7 thriller on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers relied on their veteran poise to outlast the Toronto Raptors in their own winner-take-all finale. With the #1 seed finally back in a groove and the #4 seed Cavs boasting a "Big Three" in peak form, the Motor City is bracing for a classic postseason battle.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 1 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.





How much do Cavaliers vs. Pistons Playoff tickets cost?

Following Detroit's historic Game 7 comeback, ticket demand in the Motor City has reached a nearly 20-year high. While Detroit remains a "Standard Market" compared to New York, the stakes of the Semifinals have driven "get-in" prices upward.

Game 1 (Detroit): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like SeatGeek and StubHub are starting at approximately $124–$148 . Mid-tier seating in the lower bowl is generally trending between $295 and $415 .

Game 2 (Detroit): For the Thursday night clash on May 7, entry-level seats are currently listed slightly higher, starting at $135 .

Game 3 (Cleveland): As the series heads to Rocket Arena on Saturday, May 9, entry-level tickets are currently listed as low as $92 , making it one of the most affordable Semifinal venues.

Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences at Little Caesars Arena for Game 1 are commanding upwards of $1,800 , with some VIP baseline options listed as high as $4,200 .

Factors that influence cost include:

The "Cade" Momentum: Cade Cunningham’s 45-point performance in the first round has made him the undisputed face of the East. His first-ever appearance in the Semifinals is driving massive local interest.

Harden vs. the Pistons Defense: Fans are flocking to see if the Pistons' top-ranked defense can contain James Harden and Donovan Mitchell . The veteran-vs-youth narrative is sustaining high resale values in both cities.









2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Entry Ticket Price (Current)

Team Arena Next Game Entry Price New York Knicks Madison Square Garden Game 1 (Tonight) $422+ OKC Thunder Paycom Center Game 1 (Tuesday) $159+ San Antonio Spurs Frost Bank Center Game 1 (Tonight) $153+ Detroit Pistons Little Caesars Arena Game 1 (Tuesday) $124+ Philadelphia 76ers Xfinity Mobile Arena Game 3 (Friday) $279+ Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Arena Game 3 (Saturday) $92+

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers kick-off time





NBA Playoffs Little Caesars Arena

Team news & squads

Form

DET - Form All Detroit Pistons 116 - 94 Orlando Magic W

Orlando Magic 79 - 93 Detroit Pistons W

Detroit Pistons 116 - 109 Orlando Magic W

Orlando Magic 94 - 88 Detroit Pistons L

Orlando Magic 113 - 105 Detroit Pistons L CLE - Form All Cleveland Cavaliers 114 - 102 Toronto Raptors W

Toronto Raptors 112 - 110 Cleveland Cavaliers L

Cleveland Cavaliers 125 - 120 Toronto Raptors W

Toronto Raptors 93 - 89 Cleveland Cavaliers L

Toronto Raptors 126 - 104 Cleveland Cavaliers L

Head-to-Head Record