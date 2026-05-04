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How to get Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

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Including ticket prices for Pistons vs Cavaliers, where to buy & more

The Eastern Conference Semifinals are set for a high-octane central division showdown as the top-seeded Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Both teams enter the second round battle-worn after grueling seven-game series. The Pistons narrowly escaped a historic upset, overcoming an 0–3 deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic in a Game 7 thriller on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers relied on their veteran poise to outlast the Toronto Raptors in their own winner-take-all finale. With the #1 seed finally back in a groove and the #4 seed Cavs boasting a "Big Three" in peak form, the Motor City is bracing for a classic postseason battle.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 1 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.

Pistons vs CavaliersBuy Tickets


How much do Cavaliers vs. Pistons Playoff tickets cost?

Following Detroit's historic Game 7 comeback, ticket demand in the Motor City has reached a nearly 20-year high. While Detroit remains a "Standard Market" compared to New York, the stakes of the Semifinals have driven "get-in" prices upward.

  • Game 1 (Detroit): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like SeatGeek and StubHub are starting at approximately $124–$148. Mid-tier seating in the lower bowl is generally trending between $295 and $415.
  • Game 2 (Detroit): For the Thursday night clash on May 7, entry-level seats are currently listed slightly higher, starting at $135.
  • Game 3 (Cleveland): As the series heads to Rocket Arena on Saturday, May 9, entry-level tickets are currently listed as low as $92, making it one of the most affordable Semifinal venues.
  • Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences at Little Caesars Arena for Game 1 are commanding upwards of $1,800, with some VIP baseline options listed as high as $4,200.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • The "Cade" Momentum: Cade Cunningham’s 45-point performance in the first round has made him the undisputed face of the East. His first-ever appearance in the Semifinals is driving massive local interest.
  • Harden vs. the Pistons Defense: Fans are flocking to see if the Pistons' top-ranked defense can contain James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. The veteran-vs-youth narrative is sustaining high resale values in both cities.


Pistons vs CavaliersBuy Tickets


2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Entry Ticket Price (Current)

Team

Arena

Next Game

Entry Price

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

Game 1 (Tonight)

$422+

OKC Thunder

Paycom Center

Game 1 (Tuesday)

$159+

San Antonio Spurs

Frost Bank Center

Game 1 (Tonight)

$153+

Detroit Pistons

Little Caesars Arena

Game 1 (Tuesday)

$124+

Philadelphia 76ers

Xfinity Mobile Arena

Game 3 (Friday)

$279+

Cleveland Cavaliers

Rocket Arena

Game 3 (Saturday)

$92+

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers kick-off time


NBA
NBA Playoffs
Little Caesars Arena

Team news & squads

Form

Detroit PistonsDET
-Form

  • Detroit Pistons

    116

    -

    94

    Orlando Magic

    W

  • Orlando Magic

    79

    -

    93

    Detroit Pistons

    W

  • Detroit Pistons

    116

    -

    109

    Orlando Magic

    W

  • Orlando Magic

    94

    -

    88

    Detroit Pistons

    L

  • Orlando Magic

    113

    -

    105

    Detroit Pistons

    L

Cleveland CavaliersCLE
-Form

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    114

    -

    102

    Toronto Raptors

    W

  • Toronto Raptors

    112

    -

    110

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    L

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    125

    -

    120

    Toronto Raptors

    W

  • Toronto Raptors

    93

    -

    89

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    L

  • Toronto Raptors

    126

    -

    104

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    L

Head-to-Head Record

Detroit PistonsDET

Last 5 matches

Cleveland CavaliersCLE

2

Wins

3

Wins

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    113

    -

    109

    Detroit Pistons

  • Detroit Pistons

    122

    -

    119

    Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    110

    -

    114

    Detroit Pistons

  • Detroit Pistons

    95

    -

    116

    Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    118

    -

    100

    Detroit Pistons

540

Points scored

576

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