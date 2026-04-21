The Orlando Magic hold a shocking 1-0 series lead as they prepare to face the Detroit Pistons for Game 2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. After a historic road upset in the series opener, the 8th-seeded Magic are looking to take a commanding lead before the series shifts to Florida, while the top-seeded Pistons are desperate to snap a record-breaking home playoff losing streak.





The 1-seed vs. 8-seed matchup in the Eastern Conference First Round delivered the biggest surprise of the opening weekend. The Pistons, who finished the regular season with a dominant 60-22 record to secure the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2007, were out-executed by an Orlando squad that clawed its way into the bracket via the Play-In Tournament.





GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 2 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing.

How much do Magic vs. Pistons Playoff tickets cost?

Following Orlando’s upset win in Game 1, ticket demand in the Motor City remains high as fans hope to witness the Pistons' first home playoff victory since 2008. Because Detroit is a major sports market with a rejuvenated fanbase, prices are competitive for this high-stakes clash.

Game 2 (Detroit): Secondary market prices on platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek currently show "get-in" prices starting around $97 . Mid-level seating is generally trending between $210 and $350 .

Game 3 (Orlando): As the series heads to the Kia Center on Saturday, April 25, entry-level seats are currently listed starting at $115 , as local fans prepare to welcome home an underdog team with a series lead.

Courtside Seats: Premium floor seats at Little Caesars Arena for Game 2 are currently listed upwards of $1,250 , with some "VIP Row 1" options clearing $3,800 .

Factors that influence cost include:

The "Cade" Counter-Attack: Despite the loss, Cade Cunningham exploded for 39 points in Game 1. Fans are flocking to see if the Pistons' superstar can carry the team to a series-tying win.

The Home Drought: Detroit’s home postseason losing streak has reached 11 games , the longest in NBA history. The historical significance of a potential "streak-breaking" win is driving local demand.

2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Ticket Price

Team Arena Game 2 Entry Price Range New York Knicks Madison Square Garden $334 - $1,100+ Boston Celtics TD Garden $117 - $850+ Detroit Pistons Little Caesars Arena $97 - $640+ Orlando Magic Kia Center $115 - $710+ Denver Nuggets Ball Arena $79 - $650+

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic kick-off time





NBA Playoffs Little Caesars Arena

Team news & squads

Form

DET - Form All Detroit Pistons 101 - 112 Orlando Magic L

Indiana Pacers 121 - 133 Detroit Pistons W

Charlotte Hornets 100 - 118 Detroit Pistons W

Detroit Pistons 137 - 111 Milwaukee Bucks W

Orlando Magic 123 - 107 Detroit Pistons L ORL - Form All Detroit Pistons 101 - 112 Orlando Magic W

Orlando Magic 121 - 90 Charlotte Hornets W

Philadelphia 76ers 109 - 97 Orlando Magic L

Boston Celtics 113 - 108 Orlando Magic L

Chicago Bulls 103 - 127 Orlando Magic W

Head-to-Head Record