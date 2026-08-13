Morocco international Nayef Aguerd has backed out of a move to Spain's Real Sociedad, even after the Basque side had struck an agreement with France's Olympique de Marseille and the player had passed his medical ahead of a return.

Prominent journalist Santi Aouna, correspondent for the French website "Foot Mercato", reported on Thursday evening that Aguerd chose to reject Real Sociedad's offer, despite the completed medical and the agreement between the two clubs.

The decision followed a conversation between Aguerd and Sociedad coach Sergio Francisco. In the end, the Moroccan defender preferred not to make the move.

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A return to Sociedad had looked all but done. Aguerd played for the club during the 2024-2025 season on loan from England's West Ham United, impressing throughout before his switch to Marseille.

Earlier reports outlined the terms: a one-season loan with an option to buy, after the Spanish club raised its loan offer to around 4 million euros, with a buy option of nearly 11 million euros.

It is a surprising call. His return to the Anoeta Stadium had appeared so close during this transfer window.



