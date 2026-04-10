Inter Milan are set to launch a formal bid to sign Moroccan winger Oussama Idrissi, strengthening their left flank for the coming season.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Nerazzurri are ready to pay €4.2 million in instalments and include a 10% sell-on clause for Belgian club Mechelen in order to secure the Moroccan talent next summer.



The Italian league is available free on stc tv for customers on the Biti Fibre, Mufotter 4, Max, Pro 4 and Pro 5 packages.

Zakri can operate at both left-back and left-midfield.

Born in 2008, Zakri is a key member of Morocco’s Under-17 squad, having helped them win the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Mali on penalties in the final. English side Brentford are also tracking the youngster as a potential successor to Rico Henry, who is expected to depart in June.

Regarding his decision to represent Morocco despite being born in Brussels, Zakri told Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure that the Belgian Football Association’s neglect was the main factor. “I feel Belgian and Moroccan, but Belgium never called me up, whereas Morocco invested in my potential and showed real faith. I never felt wanted by Belgium, who clearly didn’t think I was good enough. Morocco has developed significantly in recent years, and being part of the national team is a source of pride for me.”





He said, “Playing for the first team is building my experience, and the attention from big clubs has not gone to my head. Staying at Michelín was my choice, and I do not regret it. Even if Milan, my favourite club, had shown interest, I would not have joined them right now. My sole focus is reaching the Champions League, and to do that I first need to establish myself here.”



Read also: Surprising turn of events: Inter Milan star turns his back on Barcelona