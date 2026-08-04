Despite the tempting offer: Morocco star shocks Espérance

Espérance de Tunis have failed to lure one of Morocco's stars, with the player settling his mind on continuing his career in Europe.

The Tunisian giants want a winger to strengthen their left flank, and they made clear their willingness to land Moroccan star Sofiane Boufal, ready to meet his financial demands and hand him the salary he wanted.

Boufal said no. Radio Mars confirmed the rejection, reporting that he "preferred to continue his career on European pitches despite receiving a tempting offer" from the club.

Now 32, Boufal became a free agent when his contract with French side Le Havre expired following a brief spell there, one that earned him a monthly salary of around 35,000 euros, or 420,000 euros a year.

On the international stage, Boufal has racked up 47 caps for Morocco, scoring 8 goals and playing a prominent part in the Atlas Lions' historic run to the semi-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

His last international appearance came against Burundi in May, and he missed out on Morocco's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Valued at around 1.8 million euros on the current market, the Moroccan international continues to weigh up the European offers on his table as he decides where to go next.

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