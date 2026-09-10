Despite Mourinho's promise: the spectre of a January exit haunts Real Madrid star

A Real Madrid star is edging closer to a winter exit, according to a press report, with Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho leaving him out of his plans and plenty of alternatives available in his position.

Mourinho faces a tricky balancing act, "Foot Mercato" claim, given the depth of stars and standout talent at his disposal.

Nowhere is that truer than in attack. Mourinho let Gonzalo Garcia join Fulham this summer, having initially kept him after being impressed in pre-season. In the end, though, he sanctioned the move and asked Real Madrid to bring in a striker in the mould of Joselu: a super-sub who can find the net.

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So Real Madrid handed him Carlos Espi. That did not sit well with Endrick, who suddenly found himself with a new rival to see off.

Plenty even assumed the Brazilian would head out on loan again after a decent six months at Lyon, where he managed 8 goals and 8 assists in 21 matches.

Mourinho put a stop to that. He told Endrick he was counting on him to feature in attack or on the right wing. The catch is the competition, which is fierce, and the 20-year-old is unlikely to see enough minutes.

Up front, Kylian Mbappe (27 years old, 5 goals in 5 matches) is the undisputed first choice in the eyes of the coaching staff. Carlos Espi (21 years old, one goal in 4 matches) is on course to become his understudy.

Out on the right, the Brazil international has just as much to worry about. Set aside Rodrygo (25 years old), still working his way back to fitness, and Endrick must scrap with Yan Diomande, signed for 140 million euros including bonuses, and Brahim Diaz (27 years old, one assist in 3 matches).

Then there is Arda Guler (21 years old, one goal and one assist in 4 matches), who has played in this role before.

The upshot is simple. The Brazilian striker will have to fight for his minutes, and prove himself quickly.

He has yet to feature in a single official match this season. A muscle injury denied him the chance to start the new campaign on time.





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On Monday, Mourinho offered an update: "Tomorrow (Tuesday) he may be ready to play 5 or 10 minutes at most. That's all. He trained with the team for the first time yesterday. He hasn't played since... Budapest or Austria, in a friendly match. He's not fit enough for more than 5 to 10 minutes."

He went on: "But given that there are many vacant positions on the bench, he is here. And perhaps he will play 5 minutes. He is an attacking player, and he will play in the centre-forward position. Rest assured, he will not be a full-back or a centre-back. He will be a striker."

Against Inter, the player born in 2006 stayed rooted to the bench. He has yet to show his full range, but the Brazilian will get his chances.

A source close to Real Madrid told "The Athletic" that the club are treading carefully with his return to avoid any relapse: "He is confident because Mourinho told him that he would be an important player and would get enough playing time."

That has done little to reassure Endrick's camp. Some of those close to the striker, "The Athletic" reveals, "doubt the continuity of his participation, which is why an assessment will be carried out before the winter transfer window."

The English newspaper adds that Real Madrid will review his situation in January, with another loan very much on the table. It piles pressure on a player who knows his club have not shut the door on the idea.

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