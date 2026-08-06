Despite losing millions: Barcelona shock Moroccans with a surprising decision

Barcelona have officially decided against playing the friendly proposed to them in the Moroccan city of Tangier on 15 August.

The decision comes amid the complicated situation that followed the unfortunate events in Ceuta, where more than 70,000 Moroccan citizens entered the autonomous city illegally.

Barcelona said in a statement, via their official website: "In light of the uncertainty and the current circumstances, the club considers that playing the match would be inappropriate."

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported: "According to sources from the organising party, the current circumstances are not considered suitable for holding the friendly match, in light of the events witnessed in Ceuta over the past week."

Now Barcelona are reviewing the situation with German coach Hansi Flick to see whether they can arrange another friendly, giving the team the readiness they need before their La Liga campaign begins.

Scrapping the match will cost the Catalan club an estimated 4.5 million euros, the fee they would have banked for playing in Morocco. They chose instead to put the safety of players and technical staff first.