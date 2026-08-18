Despite his uncertain future: Rashford impresses within Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has greatly impressed Manchester United officials since returning from his loan spell at Barcelona.

According to the "Daily Mail", insiders at United's training ground say the 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at his boyhood club, has fully accepted what could be a difficult situation and has thrown himself into training.

Belief is growing at Old Trafford that Rashford will stay put once the transfer window closes. If he does, there is cautious optimism about a fresh chapter in his long, and not always smooth, career with United.

The chances of Rashford staying in Manchester climb by the day, though more than two weeks remain before the window shuts.

Michael Carrick, who once played alongside Rashford, held a lengthy discussion with the England international before his return to United, the newspaper has learned. Barcelona declined to activate the £26 million option to buy despite the success of his loan in Catalonia. Other clubs have shown interest, but no deal has gone through.

Rashford joined up with his team-mates on 9 August. He got to know a raft of new staff who have arrived since he was last there, and familiarised himself with the training ground's new facilities after a comprehensive £50 million refurbishment.

Sources tell the paper that Rashford has once again shown great interest in helping the club's younger players, in particular JJ Gabriel, the 15-year-old wonderkid earning high praise for his performances at youth level.

He has also spent time with 19-year-old winger Shea Lacey, and was quick to reconnect with his Three Lions team-mate Kobbie Mainoo.

From his loan spell at Aston Villa, he is known to be close to Youri Tielemans, who joined United from Birmingham earlier in the summer.

One observer told the newspaper: "It is clear he is making a conscious effort to leave a good second impression".