Derksen lays into one person within the KNVB in ruthless fashion

Johan Derksen discusses in Greetings from Grolloo the appointment of Xavi as head coach of the Netherlands national team. De Snor is unusually scathing about one person inside the KNVB who was involved in the search for a new national team manager.

"You cannot say he does not have a good CV," Derksen says as he gives his verdict on the appointment of Xavi as the new Netherlands head coach. "It is a big name, although he has not done that much as a coach yet, with little experience. What speaks in his favour is that he grew up with the Cruyff philosophy. So Xavi would fit in well in the Netherlands."

Then he adds: "I still find it strange to take a foreigner. Because I think that is an indictment of the KNVB's own coach education. And an indictment of Dutch coaches, that they are being passed over."

Derksen is also baffled by Nigel de Jong and Clarence Seedorf's role in the process. "I also find it strange that Nigel de Jong and Clarence Seedorf (member of the supervisory board for professional football with a focus on football-technical matters, ed.) get to decide who becomes the national team manager," he says, unimpressed by the KNVB's search for a successor to Ronald Koeman. "And I know for certain that Seedorf in particular is very rancorous towards all sorts of people in football. Who, in his view, have always thwarted him. A frustrated lad who dislikes a great many people. And who will keep those people out precisely."

Nor does he understand why Peter Bosz was never part of the conversation. "It is also incomprehensible that Peter Bosz was never discussed. Seedorf is dissatisfied with all the national team managers he has worked with. He had a fantastic international career, but he never really showed it with the Netherlands. So I find it strange that he, with all his grudges, is allowed to decide who the national team manager is," Derksen says again in Monday's podcast.

For now, Derksen is giving Xavi the benefit of the doubt. "But I think it is unworkable that you bring a Spanish-speaking lad to the Netherlands to make him national team manager. He does not speak English, so he cannot communicate. He then needs a Kluivert or something as an interpreter. As a coach, communication is actually your biggest tool."

Finally, Derksen says De Jong and Seedorf initially wanted to appoint Michael Reiziger. "They noticed that nobody in the Netherlands had any understanding for that. And that everyone in football said: he does not have that status yet. Then they came under pressure. They did not dare push Reiziger through, so they just started looking for a big name. To keep public opinion quiet."