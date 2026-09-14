Johan Derksen is worried in Greetings from Grolloo about the aggression that regularly flares up in amateur football. De Snor pointed to last weekend's violent incident involving Jhon van Beukering as an example.

On Saturday, Van Beukering came under fire after he allegedly struck Quiermo Dumay, a player for the home side, during half-time of IJsselmeervogels - GVVV. The amateur match was then abandoned and GVVV later issued a statement saying the assistant coach, together with head coach Dennis van Beukering, had been suspended.

Monday brought a weary response from Derksen. ''The whole of football is going to the dogs,'' he sighed. ''If you go and watch a youth match, you are mainly ashamed of shouting parents spouting nonsense and being capable of coming to blows with the fathers of the opposition.''

Turning to the adult game, he did not hold back. ''And at adult amateur matches you get murder and manslaughter. Referees sometimes have to run to get to the dressing room and they all have an assistant referee who has to earn five points a year for the club, so he waves the flag in a biased way. It is truly dreadful,'' Derksen says plainly.

Derksen then went on: ''And if the coaches now start joining in as well, then all bets are off. Then I think: why does amateur football still exist? This is of course an excess and GVVV reacted very adequately by kicking those two straight out onto the street. And I think Mr Van Beukering should never be allowed to be a coach again.''

He also pointed to how often these incidents happen. ''But there are incidents in amateur football every weekend. I do not understand it. I am 77, and I have never just knocked someone's teeth out of their mouth. Sometimes you get angry and then you can express yourself verbally. But then to immediately move on to this kind of aggression.''

To Derksen, the line is obvious. ''You are allowed to commit fouls on the pitch and be a hard player. But of course you cannot go around punching people in the face if you disagree with something,'' Derksen concluded his analysis of the commotion surrounding the Van Beukering brothers.