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How to get Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

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Including ticket prices for Nuggets vs Timberwolves, where to buy & more

The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be an electric start to the Western Conference First Round.

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially kicking off, this 3-seed vs. 6-seed matchup features heavy hitters and championship aspirations on both sides.

Denver finished the regular season strong as the 3rd seed (54-28), while Minnesota secured the 6th spot (49-33) to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.

Timberwolves vs NuggetsBook Tickets

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves tip-off time

NBA
NBA Playoffs
Ball Arena

How much do Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Playoff tickets cost?

Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices.

Prices vary based on the round and the city; Denver’s Ball Arena is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $93, while a trip to Minneapolis’s Target Center for Game 3 is trending higher, starting at $181.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • Seating Tier: "Nosebleed" seats in the 300-level are the most affordable, while courtside seats for a Game 1 can easily clear $3,000.
  • Series Momentum: If the series is tied going into later games, expect resale prices to spike.
  • Market Demand: Both Denver and Minnesota have seen massive growth in their fanbases over the last two seasons, making these some of the "toughest tickets" in the Western Conference.
Nuggets vs TimberwolvesBook Tickets


2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Ticket Price (Game 1 Averages)

Team

Arena

Entry Price Range

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

$280 - $950+

Denver Nuggets

Ball Arena

$93 - $650

L.A. Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

$215 - $800

Minnesota Timberwolves

Target Center

$181 - $720

Oklahoma City Thunder

Paycom Center

$110 - $540

Boston Celtics

TD Garden

$195 - $850

Team news & squads

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves lineups

Denver NuggetsDEN
-Line up

Substitutes

Minnesota TimberwolvesMIN
-Line up

Substitutes

Form

Denver NuggetsDEN
-Form

  • San Antonio Spurs

    118

    -

    128

    Denver Nuggets

    W

  • Denver Nuggets

    127

    -

    107

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    W

  • Denver Nuggets

    136

    -

    119

    Memphis Grizzlies

    W

  • Denver Nuggets

    137

    -

    132

    Portland Trail Blazers

    W

  • Denver Nuggets

    136

    -

    134

    San Antonio Spurs

    W

Minnesota TimberwolvesMIN
-Form

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    132

    -

    126

    New Orleans Pelicans

    W

  • Houston Rockets

    132

    -

    136

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    W

  • Orlando Magic

    132

    -

    120

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    L

  • Indiana Pacers

    104

    -

    124

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    W

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    108

    -

    122

    Charlotte Hornets

    L

Head-to-Head Record

Denver NuggetsDEN

Last 5 matches

Minnesota TimberwolvesMIN

3

Wins

2

Wins

  • Denver Nuggets

    108

    -

    117

    Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Denver Nuggets

    142

    -

    138

    Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    112

    -

    123

    Denver Nuggets

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    114

    -

    127

    Denver Nuggets

  • Denver Nuggets

    116

    -

    126

    Minnesota Timberwolves

616

Points scored

607

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