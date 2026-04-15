How to get Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be an electric start to the Western Conference First Round.
With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially kicking off, this 3-seed vs. 6-seed matchup features heavy hitters and championship aspirations on both sides.
Denver finished the regular season strong as the 3rd seed (54-28), while Minnesota secured the 6th spot (49-33) to avoid the Play-In Tournament.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves tip-off time
How much do Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Playoff tickets cost?
Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices.
Prices vary based on the round and the city; Denver’s Ball Arena is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $93, while a trip to Minneapolis’s Target Center for Game 3 is trending higher, starting at $181.
Factors that influence cost include:
- Seating Tier: "Nosebleed" seats in the 300-level are the most affordable, while courtside seats for a Game 1 can easily clear $3,000.
- Series Momentum: If the series is tied going into later games, expect resale prices to spike.
- Market Demand: Both Denver and Minnesota have seen massive growth in their fanbases over the last two seasons, making these some of the "toughest tickets" in the Western Conference.
2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Ticket Price (Game 1 Averages)
Team
Arena
Entry Price Range
New York Knicks
Madison Square Garden
$280 - $950+
Denver Nuggets
Ball Arena
$93 - $650
L.A. Lakers
Crypto.com Arena
$215 - $800
Minnesota Timberwolves
Target Center
$181 - $720
Oklahoma City Thunder
Paycom Center
$110 - $540
Boston Celtics
TD Garden
$195 - $850
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