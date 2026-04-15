How to get Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be an electric start to the Western Conference First Round.

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially kicking off, this 3-seed vs. 6-seed matchup features heavy hitters and championship aspirations on both sides.

Denver finished the regular season strong as the 3rd seed (54-28), while Minnesota secured the 6th spot (49-33) to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves tip-off time

NBA Playoffs Ball Arena

How much do Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Playoff tickets cost?

Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices.

Prices vary based on the round and the city; Denver’s Ball Arena is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $93, while a trip to Minneapolis’s Target Center for Game 3 is trending higher, starting at $181.

Factors that influence cost include:

Seating Tier: "Nosebleed" seats in the 300-level are the most affordable, while courtside seats for a Game 1 can easily clear $3,000.

Series Momentum: If the series is tied going into later games, expect resale prices to spike.

Market Demand: Both Denver and Minnesota have seen massive growth in their fanbases over the last two seasons, making these some of the "toughest tickets" in the Western Conference.





2025/26 NBA Playoff Venues by Ticket Price (Game 1 Averages)

Team Arena Entry Price Range New York Knicks Madison Square Garden $280 - $950+ Denver Nuggets Ball Arena $93 - $650 L.A. Lakers Crypto.com Arena $215 - $800 Minnesota Timberwolves Target Center $181 - $720 Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center $110 - $540 Boston Celtics TD Garden $195 - $850

Team news & squads

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves lineups DEN - Line up Substitutes MIN - Line up Substitutes

Form

DEN - Form All San Antonio Spurs 118 - 128 Denver Nuggets W

Denver Nuggets 127 - 107 Oklahoma City Thunder W

Denver Nuggets 136 - 119 Memphis Grizzlies W

Denver Nuggets 137 - 132 Portland Trail Blazers W

Denver Nuggets 136 - 134 San Antonio Spurs W MIN - Form All Minnesota Timberwolves 132 - 126 New Orleans Pelicans W

Houston Rockets 132 - 136 Minnesota Timberwolves W

Orlando Magic 132 - 120 Minnesota Timberwolves L

Indiana Pacers 104 - 124 Minnesota Timberwolves W

Minnesota Timberwolves 108 - 122 Charlotte Hornets L

Head-to-Head Record

DEN Last 5 matches MIN 3 Wins 2 Wins Denver Nuggets 108 - 117 Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets 142 - 138 Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves 112 - 123 Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves 114 - 127 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets 116 - 126 Minnesota Timberwolves 616 Points scored 607

Sves Tickets. Prices