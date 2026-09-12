Dennis and Jhon van Beukering sent away by club after violent incident

Dennis and Jhon van Beukering are no longer the coaches of GVVV. The board of the Third Division amateur club announced that after investigating the events surrounding Saturday's away match against IJsselmeervogels.

Jhon van Beukering has been accused of grievous assault at half-time of the amateur football top match between IJsselmeervogels and GVVV. The former footballer, previously of Feyenoord and NEC among others, is alleged to have struck IJsselmeervogels player Quiermo Dumay in the face.

Saturday afternoon at Sportpark De Westmaat spiralled out of control. With the score at 0-2, both teams headed for the dressing room, but that is where it went wrong. According to RTV Utrecht, Dumay was struck in the face as he entered the players' tunnel.

Dumay suffered considerable damage as a result. Photos show his face covered in blood and that he lost a few teeth. It has now emerged that Van Beukering is alleged to be the perpetrator. At GVVV, he worked as assistant coach to his brother Dennis van Beukering.

GVVV have now issued a statement. ''G.V.V.V. are deeply shocked by the events that took place on Saturday afternoon during half-time of the match against IJsselmeervogels. Violence does not in any way fit within our club or within the values that G.V.V.V. stand for. We explicitly distance ourselves from every form of physical violence, both on and off the football pitch,'' it reads on the website.

Following the match, the board acted immediately and launched what it called a careful investigation into the events and the role of those involved. ''Based on the information currently available, the board have decided that our head coach Dennis van Beukering and assistant coach Jhon van Beukering will no longer carry out any work for G.V.V.V. with immediate effect. In addition, the board have concluded that there is insufficient basis to continue the collaboration with them,'' making it clear that the coaches have to leave the amateur club.

''The formal and contractual settlement of this will take place carefully and directly with those involved. In the interests of the investigation, the persons involved and any procedures, G.V.V.V. will make no further statements on this matter at this time,'' said the club board, who are giving full cooperation to the police, KNVB and other competent authorities.

On Saturday evening, Jhon van Beukering gave a statement via Instagram Stories in which he said IJsselmeervogels also bear some responsibility for the argument in the catacombs. He also stressed that Dumay is alleged to have struck Dennis van Beukering and that they are going to file a report.