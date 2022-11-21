Denmark vs Tunisia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Denmark vs Tunisia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Denmark will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign by going up against Tunisia on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium.

With Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen fit and ready to play, Denmark are being considered the dark horse of this edition of the World Cup. They recently did the double over France in the Nations League group stages and will look to get three points against Tunisia before taking on Didier Deschamps' men in the next encounter. Their best performance in this competition came in 1998 when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Eagles of Carthage are expected to have a tough day at the office. They are likely to dig deep to make it difficult for Denmark's forwards. A draw will be celebrated like a win by Jalel Kadri's side but they also do have the firepower to hit on the break with Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Denmark vs Tunisia date & kick-off time

Game: Denmark vs Tunisia Date: November 22, 2022 Kick-off: 8 am ET / 1 pm GMT / 3 pm CAT / 6:30 pm IST Venue: Education City Stadium, Qatar Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV 1 UK and STV Scotland are showing the World Cup tie in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITV Hub or the STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Jio Cinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland ITV Hub, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Denmark squad & team news

Denmark have no injury concerns as Andreas Christensen has recovered from his ankle injury. Christian Norgaard and Yussuf Poulsen were added to the roster later on by Kasper Hjulmand and the duo will hope to feature sometime in the second half.

Jonas Wind has also been declared fit after missing Wolfsburg's final match before the World Cup break.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg.

Position Players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Christensen, Ronnow Defenders Andersen, Nelsson, Kjare, Maehle, Christensen, Kristensen, Larsen, Wass, Bah. Midfielder Jensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg. Forwards Braithwaite, Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Skov, Lindstrom.

Tunisia squad and team news

Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri might be seen with a mask after he fractured his cheekbone in late October. Aside from that, the underdogs do not have any injury concerns heading into this fixture.

Manchester United prodigy Hannibal Mejbri has been named in the squad and it remains to be seen if he gets a start.

Tunisia possible XI: Said; Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni.