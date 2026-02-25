How to get Denmark vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

Denmark look to return to winning ways against North Macedonia in front of an expectant Copenhagen crowd on March 26, after a sluggish finish to their group campaign. Check out all the available ticketing options for this huge World Cup play-off match-up.

If the Danes are victorious at the Parken Stadium and then they follow that up with a win against the Czech Republic or the Republic of Ireland on the road (March 31), it guarantees them a third straight World Cup appearance.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming Denmark vs North Macedonia World Cup qualifier, including where to buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Denmark vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifier?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, March 26 Denmark vs North Macedonia (8.45pm) Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) Tickets

How to buy Denmark vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Denmark vs North Macedonia went on sale during various windows.

The first of those started on February 18, which allowed ‘ForDanmark’ members to purchase tickets.

From February 25, basic members were then given the option to secure seats. The general sales period will commence from March 11, if any tickets are remaining.

In addition, fans can buy tickets on the secondary market. SeatPick is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Denmark vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Danish internationals can vary, depending on seat location, package and opponent.

Adult prices for the upcoming play-off vs North Macedonia ranged from DKK 435-660 (€58-88). Travelling North Macedonia fans were able to purchase tickets from MKD 3650 (€58).

Remember to keep tabs on the relevant national football association sites for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as SeatPick for current ticket availability.

What can you expect from the Denmark vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifier?

Although Denmark beat Greece home and away and scored six goals past Belarus on the road, their group campaign ended with a whimper. However, the Danes will take heart from the fact that they've only been beaten once in the past three years in Copenhagen (vs Spain, Nov 2024).

While Denmark is dreaming of a third World Cup appearance in-a-row, North Macedonia is striving to reach the tournament finals for the first ever time. Despite only finishing third during the group phase, the Lynxes (‘Рисови’) qualified for the play-offs as a result of their UEFA Nations League performances.

North Macedonia will need to rediscover some of that old spark, as the last time we saw them in action, they were thumped 7-1 by Wales in Cardiff. That result extended their winless run to four matches.

The sides have met three times previously and it’s honours even, with both winning one game apiece and the other match ending in a draw. They last locked horns back in 2013, with North Macedonia running out 3-0 winners in an international friendly in Skopje, against a Danish side that featured Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Agger, and Christian Eriksen.