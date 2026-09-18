Dembélé refuses to nominate himself for the Ballon d'Or: reveals his first choice

The battle for the Ballon d'Or has erupted among the world's elite, with a succession of statements and speculation stirring widespread debate. Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé cling to their full chances of claiming the sport's most prestigious individual award. Ousmane Dembélé has taken an entirely different path, pulling out of the media rivalry altogether and refusing to put his own name forward.

Speaking on the "Ligue 1+" platform, the French forward revealed that if the choice were his, he would hand the Ballon d'Or to his team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. "Personally, I don't like putting the spotlight on myself or presenting myself for awards, it seems difficult for me. What matters most is always the moments you share with your team-mates on the pitch, and when you win titles and enjoy celebrating with your family, those close to you, and with Paris Saint-Germain as a whole. These are truly the most beautiful moments," he explained.

He then turned his praise on the Georgian star. "For me, Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world right now. I would be extremely happy if he were crowned with the Ballon d'Or because he truly deserves it, after producing an exceptional season by every measure that makes him the most deserving of the award."

Dembélé is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner. This year's ceremony takes place on 26 October at the London Palladium in the English capital.

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