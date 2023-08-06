Dele Alli 'miles away' from Everton return but 'well in himself' after emotional interview on The Overlap, says Sean Dyche

Everton boss Sean Dyche says Dele Alli is "miles away" from returning to first team action despite being "well in himself" again.

Dyche says Dele not close to return

Says midfielder "doing well" after rehab

Dele recovering from hip injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Last month Dele gave an emotional interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap during which he revealed he spent six weeks in rehab over the summer due to his addiction to sleeping tablets. The 27-year-old also spoke about his traumatic childhood and mental health, receiving widespread praise for opening up in such candid fashion. Dele also revealed that he is carrying an injury, though, and it has now been confirmed that he won't be ready for the start of the new season.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Dele's potential return to first-team action, Dyche said: "He is still not over his injury yet. He is well in himself but he is not over his injury. We are miles away from that [thinking about his role in the squad], he is just getting himself right again. He is feeling good and now we will be working with him, on top of that, to make sure the injury is right. But it is still going to be a bit of time yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dele joined Everton from Tottenham in January 2022, but spent last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas. He has been out of action since injuring his hip in April.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE ALLI? Dele's primary concern is of course his health. He is, however, now in the final year of his contract, with the terms of his move from Tottenham stipulating that Everton must pay £10 million when he has made 20 appearances. So far he's made 13 appearances, and has been linked with a permanent move away from Goodison Park this summer.