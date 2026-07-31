Yassine Bounou has ended the speculation over his future. The Morocco goalkeeper reported to Al-Hilal's training camp in Austria, where the squad are gearing up for the new season.

His arrival followed a flurry of reports linking him with a summer exit. A number of European clubs were said to be keen, while Al-Hilal themselves were rumoured to be reshuffling their list of foreign players.

By joining up with his team-mates, Bounou has sent a clear message: he intends to continue his preparations with Al-Hilal, at least for now, whatever the rumours say.

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Several European destinations had cropped up alongside his name in recent weeks, with reports suggesting he could leave. Bounou, though, chose to join the camp and stick to his preparation programme with the rest of the squad.

Simone Inzaghi is pushing his side hard as they build towards the new campaign. The Italian wants his players at peak readiness before the domestic and continental competitions get under way.

Even with Bounou in Austria, his future stays open. The final days of the window will decide it, whether he remains at "the Boss" or an offer arrives to send him elsewhere.