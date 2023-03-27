Emile Smith Rowe has added his voice to the international allegiance debate raging around Arsenal team-mate Folarin Balogun.

Gunners starlet impressing on loan at Reims

Withdrew from latest England U21 squad

America want New York native to commit to them

WHAT HAPPENED? England are eager to see the highly-rated 21-year-old striker commit his future to them, having earned 13 U21 caps for the Young Lions, but the United States remain in the hunt for the New York born prospect. Balogun has hit 18 goals while on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims this season, and withdrew from the latest England U21 squad through injury before then heading to Orlando for a well-earned break, and Smith Rowe is in the dark when it comes to the long-term plans of his fellow Hale End academy graduate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Smith Rowe, who was on target for the Young Lions in their 4-0 victory over France on Saturday, has said of the big call that Balogun faces: “Of course [I would prefer he choose England], but obviously it’s his decision. That’s down to him to do what he wants to do. It would be nice if he could be with us in the summer but like I said, that’s down to him and he’s got to do what’s best for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England are readying themselves for another shot at European U21 Championship glory, with that tournament due to get underway on June 21, and it is still possible that Balogun will form part of coach Lee Carsley’s plans.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT are, however, doing all they can to get Balogun to switch allegiance to them, with interim boss Anthony Hudson having said of bids to get the youngster turning out for the country of his birth: “We've had dialogue we've spoken. He's out here, having a bit of a break and some training, and we've had some discussions.”