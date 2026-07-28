Decided: the identity of Italy's new coach revealed

The Italian Football Federation have settled on their new Azzurri head coach.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Roberto Mancini, 61, is on the verge of returning to lead Italy. He has agreed to take on the role again after negotiations with Andrea Pirlo and Pep Guardiola both collapsed.

Italy have been hunting for a new coach since Gennaro Gattuso resigned last April.

Romano reports that Mancini has agreed to a stunning return, ending a search that threw up obstacle after obstacle for the federation.

The former Manchester City manager, a Premier League winner, had already spent five years in charge of the national team.

Mancini led Italy to the Euro 2020 title, beating England on penalties in a thrilling final.





After leaving his Italy post, Mancini took charge of Saudi Arabia, then Al-Sadd.

He walked away from the Qatar Stars League champions last month, opening the door for Italy to make their move.

Yesterday brought a sudden twist to the search for Gattuso's successor.

Giovanni Malago, president of the Italian Football Federation, refused to give the green light to Pirlo's appointment after his relationship as an ambassador for a brand owned by a Russian betting company came to light.

That abrupt change of heart triggered the resignations of technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo, just 16 days after they had taken up their posts.

Guardiola, too, proved impossible to convince, despite talks with him last week.