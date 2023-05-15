Debate: Will Liverpool reach the top four at Newcastle or Manchester United's expense?

Liverpool made it seven wins in a row as they thrashed Leicester on Monday night, but can they sneak into the top four?

Against all the odds, Liverpool find themselves right in the race for a top four place and Champions League qualification courtesy of a remarkable run of form.

The Reds made it seven wins on the spin as they defeated struggling Leicester City 3-0 on Monday night, and they are now just one point behind Newcastle and Manchester United, in third and fourth respectively, having played a game more.

The Magpies still have to play high-flying Brighton, and both they and United face Chelsea in their remaining three games, while Man Utd also take on Fulham. Liverpool, meanwhile, host Aston Villa before finishing their season against already-relegated Southampton.

Is the fixture list kind enough to see the Reds sneak into the top four? Have your say in the comments below ⬇️