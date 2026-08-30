Dead end: point of contention stalls Harry Kane's contract renewal

Bayern Munich want to tie their English star Harry Kane down to a new contract in the coming period, but one obstacle stands in their way.

Kane fields offers from outside Germany from time to time, some of them from Saudi Arabia, according to previous reports, and he has been linked more than once with a move to Barcelona. That interest has pushed Bayern to seek an extension.

According to the newspaper "AS", Harry Kane and Bayern Munich have reached a dead end in negotiations to extend the contract of the English striker, which ends in 2027.

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Kane spoke after Bayern Munich's crushing 5-1 win over Stuttgart in the league opener: "The first meeting was this week. But such matters are not settled in a week or two. There will be many other discussions about the details."

Asked about the contract clauses, the England captain added: "I won't talk about the details here."

The striker made clear he is happy with how the negotiations are going: "Things are going well, so everything is fine so far. We will continue the dialogue in the coming weeks and see what happens."

Kane went on: "There are many factors that affect a contract like this: I am 33 years old, so this may not be my last contract, but it is certainly an important contract for me. I need to be happy, and the club also needs to be happy. The good thing is that both parties are not worried. At the moment, they are just open discussions, as is the case with any contract in my career."

The main sticking point is the length of the deal. Kane, a three-time top scorer of the German league since joining Munich, wants a long-term contract while Bayern are discussing two seasons.

"I want to renew the contract for a long period," Kane said. "But we will see how long it will be in the end. I am sure we will reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. I hope so."

Jan-Christian Dreesen, the chief executive of Bayern Munich, sounded equally upbeat: "The harmony is perfect, so we are completely reassured about this matter. Whether it happens a day before or after, it doesn't matter."

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