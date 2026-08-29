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Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1079301946.jpgAPL
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

De Zerbi rewards Marmoush quickly at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
Premier League
O. Marmoush
England
Egypt

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has named his side to face Newcastle this Saturday evening in the second round of the Premier League.

The Italian handed a start to new Egyptian signing Omar Marmoush, who recently arrived from Manchester City.

Spurs are chasing a response after a dismal start to the campaign. They lost their opener 3-0 to Brentford.

Tottenham's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Antonin Kinsky

Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT

Defence: Paul van Hecke, Van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Pedro Porro

Midfield: Rodrigo Bentancur, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray

Attack: Mathys Tel, Omar Marmoush

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