De Zerbi rewards Marmoush quickly at Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has named his side to face Newcastle this Saturday evening in the second round of the Premier League.
The Italian handed a start to new Egyptian signing Omar Marmoush, who recently arrived from Manchester City.
Spurs are chasing a response after a dismal start to the campaign. They lost their opener 3-0 to Brentford.
Tottenham's line-up was as follows:
Goalkeeper: Antonin Kinsky
Premier League
Newcastle United
NEW
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Premier League
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Defence: Paul van Hecke, Van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Pedro Porro
Midfield: Rodrigo Bentancur, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray
Attack: Mathys Tel, Omar Marmoush
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