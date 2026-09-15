De Zerbi is ruthless towards banished Richarlison, who responds with a telling emoji

Richarlison hit back online on Monday evening after Tottenham Hotspur banished him for good. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has dropped the striker from the squad.

Spurs still have not scored a goal in four league matches, but De Zerbi is refusing to bring Richarlison back into the squad.

"I begged him this summer to stay. He was determined to leave. Things happened and I am following the club's line." Richarlison then saw a move to Vasco da Gama collapse on the final day of the Brazilian market. Earlier, a transfer to Everton had also fallen through.

"I know what has happened in the past 45 days, but it is not for me to say any more about it. The club and the coach are one."

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening at 21:00. De Zerbi will not let him play in that one either.

Fabrizio Romano posted De Zerbi's comments about the Brazil international's banishment online on Monday evening. Richarlison replied with a crying emoji.