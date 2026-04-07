De Telegraaf pulls no punches regarding the Ajax player following his appearance on a podcast

Mike Verweij has spoken out in strong terms about Alex Kroes’s appearance on the Kale & Kokkie podcast. In De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast, the Ajax pundit claims that the former technical director was primarily concerned with covering his own back.

Kroes recently appeared on the podcast to look back on his time in Amsterdam. Among other things, he admitted that the coaching of Raúl Moro had not gone as well as it could have. At the same time, he pointed to language problems with the Spaniard, who, in his view, did not speak enough English to adapt quickly.

Verweij resolutely dismisses that argument and sees a much bigger problem within the club. “In my view, the main problem is simply that Ajax’s scouting has been based in Madurodam. They’ve signed players who are small and agile, but not the type of footballers who will really take you further.”

The journalist also points to the role of coach John Heitinga at the start of the season. “He didn’t know these players at all and, in my view, realised very quickly: is this it?” According to Verweij, a crucial reinforcement in midfield had also been promised. “A number 6 was supposed to arrive, but he didn’t.”

Verweij’s criticism is directed not only at the transfer policy, but also at Kroes’s own conduct. “It’s good that he’s taking responsibility, but it was really more a case of him clearing his own backyard,” he argues. He is then brutally blunt in his conclusion: “He’s simply put together a truly rubbish squad.”

Valentijn Driessen agrees and emphasises that the problem lies primarily with quality. “I know plenty of players who are short and also very good. So it’s not down to height,” he explains. According to the journalist from De Telegraaf, the crux of the problem is clear: “They simply haven’t signed quality players.”

Driessen refutes Kroes’s argument that Moro failed partly due to the language barrier. “John Heitinga speaks perfect Spanish, so he could well have helped the lad get started.” According to Driessen, the problem therefore lies elsewhere: “He simply lacks the qualities.”