Frenkie de Jong distances himself from Man Utd transfer again but does take aim at Barcelona board over contract leak

Frenkie de Jong has once again distanced himself from a transfer to Manchester United by claiming that he wants to spend 10 more years at Barcelona.

Midfielder linked with Red Devils over the summer

No deal was done in last window

Dutch star hoping to extend his stay at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international midfielder was heavily linked with the Red Devils over the summer, with Erik ten Hag said to be keen on being reunited with the former Ajax star at Old Trafford. No deal was done, despite those at Camp Nou looking to sanction sales and cut costs, with the 25-year-old now suggesting that he will look to spend the rest of his career with La Liga heavyweights.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Jong has told De Telegraaf of his future plans: “I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect. I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible. I personally hope for another eight or 10 years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he is happy to remain at Barcelona for now, De Jong has taken aim at certain club officials that leaked details of his contract when speculation raged around him in the last transfer window.

He added: “One day a paper published details from my contract. I didn’t leak it and only one other party knew about this, so it had to be the club who did this. Suddenly there was a letter in which the question was asked whether my contract was still valid, because the previous president made the contract. I found it very annoying that the club did this, but I had no further influence on things. I blame these people [those at Barca who wanted him out], but I have nothing to do with them. Yes, they are Barca for me because they lead the club. But I don’t see them when I’m at the club. I have nothing to do with them in my daily life.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? De Jong has made 17 appearances for Barcelona this season, but only nine of those have been La Liga starts as he faces fierce competition for places in midfield. He has even been used in defence at times, with his focus now shifting towards international matters at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.