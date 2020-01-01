De Bruyne ‘comfortable’ at Man City amid Real Madrid & Barcelona transfer talk

The Belgium international midfielder is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2023 and has no intention of breaking that agreement any time soon

Kevin De Bruyne may be sparking talk of interest from and , but the midfielder claims to be “comfortable” in his current surroundings.

The international has been at the Etihad Stadium since the summer of 2015.

He has been a key figure for City during an era of domestic domination, particularly under Pep Guardiola.

More teams

At 28 years of age, De Bruyne is at the peak of his powers and considered to be one of world football’s top creative talents.

That standing has generated the odd transfer rumour, but there is no desire on the part of a man tied to a contract through to 2023 to take on a new challenge any time soon.

“I feel comfortable because this is the club I have played for the longest apart from , but that was because I was in the youths, so that was different,” said De Bruyne told Sport360.

“But I feel comfortable here because I’m happy here. I play at one of the best teams in the world, one of the best leagues in the world and my family is settled, my kids are happy. So it makes it more comfortable.

“If one of these things wasn’t in place it would give you stress, but I don’t have that stress at the moment. I feel relaxed and feel I can focus on what I need to do to be ready.”

De Bruyne is chasing down more major honours with City in 2019-20.

The Premier League title appears destined to head for , but the Blues are still in the hunt for and prizes.

Guardiola’s side are also through to the last 16 of the , where they will take in a heavyweight encounter with Real Madrid.

De Bruyne said of that test: “With the draw, I don’t think there was a small team we could have had. If you want to win the Champions League you need to beat the best.

“I think this is what you want to play for. You want to play Champions League, World Cups, Euros, all that stuff.

Article continues below

“Obviously it’s something I have not won so maybe subconsciously it’s something that we want more.

“But you want to win everything, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, training also – sometimes it’s even worse in training.

“No matter who we play, we respect the opponent and that’s the way we have to do it in every game. Even like Port Vale in the FA Cup [third round], we put out a good team to show we want to win. No matter who we play, no matter which competition, we always want to win.”