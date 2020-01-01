Davies embraces Road Runner nickname after latest Bayern win

The Canadian's blistering speed has caught the eye since Bundesliga resumed earlier this month

left-back Alphonso Davies continues to turn heads with his pace and he has now welcomed his Road Runner nickname.

Thomas Muller jokingly called Davies Bayern's "Road Runner" midweek after a win over and the Canadian again impressed on Saturday.

The defender scored his side's last goal in a 5-0 rout of Fortuna Dusseldorf and didn't shy away from his Road Runner comparisons post-game.

More teams

“I know the cartoon. I saw him as a child," Davies said after Bayern's victory on Saturday. "Yes, I'm quick. I took it as a compliment that he [Muller] called me Road Runner. It's a good nickname for me.

“I don't think too much about the comments. I come here every day and do what I have to do and try to win as many games as possible.

“We had a tough game against Dortmund on Tuesday. We also wanted to show the mentality in this game and get the three points. We did that."

On his goal, Davies added: "It was very special. I did my job in defence. I pushed very high, won the ball and saw that I could push it in. I am happy."

One of Davies' partners in defence, David Alaba, singled out the Canadian for praise after the match.

“This is a super boy who puts his foot down every day in training," Alaba said. "He always tries to learn. He also listens and tries to implement it. You can see that very well at the weekend that he enjoys developing himself further. He just does it brilliantly. "

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was also impressed by Davies' performance but noted his extreme speed can be both a blessing and a curse if not used right.

Article continues below

“He fitted in very well, of course he has the speed that helps him. Of course, he relies on this and therefore makes one or two technical mistakes," Salihamidzic said.

"We are working on it in training with him. We take him with us, try to take care of him and do everything around it so that he can perform on the pitch.

"He does it very well and is very clear. But you can't put the boys in cotton wool. You have to make sure that they stay tuned and continue working. He is very professional."