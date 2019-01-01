David Luiz backs Chelsea to challenge for ‘every title around the world’ in 2019-20

The Blues secured a top-three finish and Europa League glory last season and their Brazilian defender is looking to build on those foundations

David Luiz believes are capable of challenging for “every title around the world” in 2019-20.

The Blues ended their 2018-19 campaign on a high with a triumph over domestic rivals Arsenal.

A third-place finish in the Premier League was also secured, with football set to return to Stamford Bridge.

Luiz sees no reason why Chelsea cannot compete for continental glory, while chasing down more success at home, with confidence restored despite the uncertainty surrounding Maurizio Sarri’s future in west London.

The Brazilian defender told the club’s official magazine: “I think a few months ago, nobody would have believed that Chelsea could come back and finish in the top three. We did that and now we have also won in a European final against Arsenal.



“I think if we keep this mentality, take all the positive things we did this season and if we continue to improve and learn, we are going to be fighting for every title around the world.



“You think about winning every single competition because if it’s not like that, you cannot play for a big club.”

Luiz added on what Chelsea need to do in order to build on the foundations they have put down: “Now we have to understand what we have to do and what we can improve. I think we can see and City have had the same philosophy for a few years.



“We have to realise that and to have the humility to say they’ve had more time than us to reach this level, and it’s also an example for us to try to improve ourselves.”

Luiz will be back for more next season after committing to a new contract.

The 32-year-old had been approaching free agency, but is now tied to terms with Chelsea through to the summer of 2021.

Article continues below

“The new contract means a lot as well,” added the flamboyant South American.

“I’m glad to be here, so happy to be at this club. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player, so that’s why I have this opportunity to show I have the same hunger.”

Across two spells at Stamford Bridge, Luiz has already savoured two Europa League triumphs, two wins, a Premier League title and Champions League success.