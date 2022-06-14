Darwin Nunez excited to play with 'monsters' Salah, Jota, Firmino and Diaz at Liverpool

The 22-year-old sees Luis Suarez as a reference to learn from while Jurgen Klopp insists there is no pressure on him

Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez says he is excited to team up with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz next season.

The Uruguayan striker completed a move to the Reds on Tuesday in a deal worth an initial £64 million ($79m) with a further £21m ($26m) possible in add-ons.

The 22-year-old says he did not expect to reach the heights of playing for last season's Champions League and Premier League runners-up and is looking forward to joining the star-studded attack.

What did Darwin Nunez say about joining Liverpool?

He told the club's website: "There are some top, top players here with great qualities. There is Firmino, who's a great player; and then Jota, who is another great striker; Luis Diaz, Salah.

"To play alongside these 'monsters' is going to be something really special for me because as a kid you dream of going far and I dreamt of being able to play in Europe but I didn't expect to get as far as a great club like Liverpool."

What did Darwin Nunez say about Luis Suarez?

The former Penarol and Armenia forward has been touted as the Anfield club's new Suarez, with many hoping he can fulfil a similar role to that of his compatriot.

While the forward has not discussed his move to Liverpool with the former Barcelona star, he says he hopes to follow his example.

"No, not yet, I've not had a chance to be in touch with him just yet," he added. "But I'm sure when everything comes out on social media, I'll give him a call or I'll send him a photo that I've taken where he's there in the background in a picture.

"I'll send that to him and we'll have a bit of a chat and I'll ask him lots of questions so he can offer his support and help because he's a real reference to me because he's a Uruguayan footballer who made history at Liverpool.

"For sure, I'll get the opportunity soon to call him and have a chat with him."

Klopp eager to see 'work in progress' develop

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is confident the new signing can offer a lot to his team, but stressed that they must be patient to let him adapt to his new surroundings, he said.

“He has all the pieces we look for. He can set a tempo, he brings energy, he can threaten space from central and wide areas.

"He is aggressive and dynamic with his movement. He plays without fear, he’s powerful. I know he will excite our supporters.

“It’s important we all recognise we are getting a ‘work in progress’ with Darwin. He recognises that himself, for sure. I love how much focus and humility he has.

“We have wonderful attacking options already and he becomes part of that now. So there is no pressure on him at all. He signs for a very long time and we intend to nurture his talent and see it grow."

