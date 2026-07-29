Dangerous development: European nations threaten to boycott the World Cup

A sharp dispute has erupted between the bodies responsible for football around the world, against the backdrop of plans by the International Federation of Association Football, "FIFA", to attract private investment in the World Cup. UEFA have reacted furiously, and the crisis has now reached the point of threats to boycott the tournament.

FIFA had announced a plan to launcha new entity, with the aim of merging the sale of its commercial rights, which include broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing, with the operational management of organising its tournaments.

Under the proposed plan, the international federation is seeking to raise up to 4.2 billion dollars from outside investors, through the sale of non-controlling minority stakes in the new entity, which is valued at around 20 billion dollars.

The project requires the approval of the member associations. FIFA insist it could provide more than 10 billion dollars to fund the development of football over the next four years.

UEFA are having none of it. The European body issued a strongly worded statement declaring that FIFA's plans "crossed the red line", amid fears over the impact of investors entering on the future of the game and its administration.

According to Sky Sports, the European associations are expected to hold an emergency online meeting during the current week to discuss developments, with a readiness to use the card of boycotting the World Cup if Gianni Infantino, the president of the international federation, decides to press ahead with implementing his plan.

These developments open the door to an unprecedented crisis between FIFA and UEFA, amid the possibility of a collective stance being taken by a number of European countries, which could reach the point of threatening not to participate in the World Cup, should the international federation continue with its plan to attract private investment.

Andy Burnham, the British Prime Minister, has already voiced his opposition to the move on his account on the "X" platform.