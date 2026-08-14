Thijs Dallinga is closing in on a move from Bologna to 1. FC Köln, Florian Plettenberg reports. According to the Sky Sport transfer journalist, the clubs have reached a full agreement over a loan deal for the 26-year-old striker, with an option to buy set at €11 million.

Plettenberg says the move between Bologna and Köln is done. Only the medical and the signing of the contract now stand between Dallinga and a move to the Bundesliga.

In recent days, Köln have pushed hard to bring in the Dutch forward. It had already emerged that Bologna were willing to sanction a temporary exit and that Dallinga himself was open to a move to Germany.

A switch to Köln would take Dallinga into his third major league abroad. The striker previously played in Ligue 1 for Toulouse and has been with Bologna in Serie A since the summer of 2024.

Yet he never nailed down a regular starting spot in Italy. His Bologna record currently stands at 80 competitive appearances, with 12 goals and eight assists.

Although Dallinga is under contract at Bologna until mid-2028, the Italian club are now willing to send him out on loan. Köln have also secured the chance to sign him permanently later through the purchase option.

The Netherlands international, who has one cap for the Dutch national team, is valued at €9 million by Transfermarkt. That means Köln would be able to sign him permanently for €11 million after the loan spell.

Earlier in his career, Dallinga played in the Netherlands for FC Emmen, FC Groningen and Excelsior.