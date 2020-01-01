Dalglish backs Robertson to help drive Scotland to Euro 2020 glory

The former Liverpool legend is backing the current Reds star to help end a 23-year exodus from the upper echelons of international football this week

Andy Robertson can help propel to a first major tournament for over two decades when he leads his nation out against this week, according to Kenny Dalglish.

The defender sits on the cusp of helping Steve Clarke's team achieve history, with a place at at stake when they face off behind closed doors with Ljubiaa Tumbakovic's team on November 12.

Scotland have not reached the finals of a major knockout competition since they made it to the 1998 World Cup in , but now face their best shot for years in Belgrade as the November international break gets underway.

Reds man Robertson, who succeeded Scott Brown as skipper of the national team two years ago, has enjoyed near-unparalleled success at club level since, with Premier League and crowns to his name.

But Dalglish feels that he can write himself into Scottish football folklore if he can take the team to next year's rearranged tournament, set to be played across Europe, including potential home ties at Hampden Park.

The former Reds legend and boss pointed to Robertson's prolonged career path, which saw him travel through the lower leagues after he was let go by as a teenager, as crucial to his influence in the game.

"Andy's a great advert for people who think maybe they've lost their way a wee bit in football," the 69-year-old was quoted by the Glasgow Times.

"We all know he got released from Celtic and off he went to Queen's Park and then onto United and and then onto Liverpool. He has been absolutely fantastic since he's come to us.

"So people who might be doubting themselves a wee bit can look up to Andy, and they can say if they've got the same drive and a wee bit of good fortune that everybody needs, then they can be an Andy Robertson as well.

"It would mean a lot to everybody [if he leads Scotland to a tournament]. Success is hugely important and for Scotland to have eight games undefeated, you would never have anticipated that.

“I know the levels of the team we've played aren't that great, but there have been some good ones in there and we've come out in front of them.

"The most important thing is that the players have the belief in each other to do what they're doing and if they continue to do that then they have a chance of winning this match.

"As for Andy, he's the leader. He's the one who would be getting the abuse if they weren't successful.

“Andy has probably sat back a wee bit and not been as adventurous with Scotland as what he is at Liverpool, simply because he understands the situation.

"That's great credit to him and to every one of the players, but more importantly, great credit to Steve Clarke.

"Fingers crossed we get the result. To get this close is a huge improvement to what we've had in the past."