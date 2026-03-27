How to buy Czechia vs Denmark World Cup Qualifier tickets: 31 March fixture, prices & information

The long road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 for two teams has narrowed down to one final, decisive night in Prague on March 31.

After a week of high-octane semi-final action, Czechia and Denmark stand as the last two teams in Path D, with only one ticket to North America up for grabs.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming UEFA World Cup Qualifying Path D Final, including how much they will cost and how you can purchase them.

When is the Czechia vs Denmark World Cup Qualifier?

The final four UEFA World Cup 2026 spots will be decided on Tuesday night. After a dramatic semi-final round, Czechia hosts the 1992 European champions in a winner-takes-all clash.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Czechia vs Denmark (8.45pm) epet ARENA (Prague, CZE) Tickets

Czechia earned its place in the final with a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win over the Republic of Ireland, while Denmark secured a dominant 4-0 victory over North Macedonia. The winner of this match will punch their ticket to North America this summer.

What is the UEFA World Cup Qualifying Play-Off schedule?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path D Final: Czechia vs Denmark (8.45pm) epet ARENA (Prague) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path C Final: Kosovo vs Turkiye (8.45pm) Fadil Vokrri Stadium (Pristina) Tickets

How to buy Czechia vs Denmark World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for the Path D Final in Prague are in extremely high demand as Czechia looks to return to the world stage for the first time in 20 years.

While local fans can check the Czech FA (FAČR) portal, international supporters and those looking for guaranteed entry should use secondary such as StubHub.

Make sure to double-check the T&Cs if you're purchasing through a secondary website.

Czechia vs Denmark World Cup Qualifier: How much will tickets cost?

Pricing for the playoff final is expected to start at approximately $75, though prices on resale markets will fluctuate based on the significance of the match.

For a game of this magnitude, Category 1 sideline seats are expected to command a premium.

Category 1: Prime sideline views.

Category 2: Corner and mid-tier seating.

Category 3: Behind the goals.

What to expect from Czechia vs Denmark?

Denmark enters Prague as the favorites following their 4-0 dismantling of North Macedonia. Led by Gustav Isaksen’s brace and Christian Eriksen’s composure, they look unstoppable.

Yet, Czechia thrives on pure resilience. After a heroic comeback against Ireland, the hosts are fueled by Ladislav Krejčí’s gritty leadership.

With Patrik Schick back leading the line, the Czechs are desperate to end a two-decade World Cup drought.