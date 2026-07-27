Jose Mourinho's summer plans hinge on one name: Marc Cucurella. The future of more than one Real Madrid player now rests on what happens to the Spanish full-back.

Victor Valdepenas looked set to join Fiorentina weeks ago for 8 million euros, with Real Madrid keeping 50% of any future sale. Yet the deal remains unfinished, and the reason is Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach asked for a delay after the 19-year-old caught his eye during pre-season. Valdepenas even topped the physical fitness tests before the campaign began, convincing Mourinho to hold off on any decision about his future.

That hold-up is tied directly to Alvaro Carreras. According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Carreras knows minutes will be hard to come by with world champion Cucurella first choice at left-back. A move to the Premier League is looking increasingly likely.

Where might Carreras go? The very club Cucurella left. It could suit everyone. Real Madrid would claw back part of the 55 million euros they paid for Cucurella, and Carreras would get the game time that currently looks out of reach. Mourinho has made it a personal request and placed it at the top of his priorities. Xabi Alonso wants the same player too.

Carreras leaving would change everything for Valdepenas. Complete that deal, add Fran Garcia's move to Real Betis, and the academy graduate becomes second choice directly behind Cucurella.

The next few weeks will decide the shape of Real Madrid's left flank. It all comes down to one decision, and Cucurella controls it.