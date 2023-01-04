Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Crystal Palace against Spurs in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham will take in a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night as the north London side look to close the gap towards the top four.

Antonio Conte suggested that Spurs will struggle to finish higher than fifth following their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on New Year's Day, but a win against Palace will take them within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Palace, meanwhile, are currently trailing 10th-placed Chelsea by just three points, and Patrick Vieira's troops returned home with all three points against Bournemouth in their last outing.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Date: January 4, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 5) Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium, London Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on USA Network and Sling Blue.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky Go.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network fuboTV, Sling Blue UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Centre-back James Tomkins is back after serving his one-match ban following his double booking against Fulham, but Tyrick Mitchell is suspended for a couple of more games as he picked up a straight red in that game. Joel Ward should come in at left-back.

Aside from missing trio Sam Johnstone, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur, Vieira will look to keep a similar XI from the Bournemouth win.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Zaha, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Whitworth, Goodman Defenders Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Richards Midfielders Milvojevic, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Doucoure, Balmer, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Nascimento, Ozoh, Rodney Forwards Ayew, Mateta, Edouard, Gordon

Tottenham team news & squad

Dejan Kulusevski missed the Aston Villa game due to a muscular problem but should start at the expense of Bryan Gil on Wednesday if passed as fit.

With Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Rodrigo Bentancur already unavailable, Yves Bissouma is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards and Oliver Skipp should slot in to take his place.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son