Crystal Palace confirm Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as new manager on three-year deal

The Gunners hero, who previously coached Nice and New York City FC, will end his English exile to succeed Roy Hodgson in south London

Crystal Palace have confirmed Patrick Vieira as the club's new manager on a three-year deal that will take the Frenchman through to 2024 at Selhurst Park.

The Arsenal legend, who was previously coach of Nice until his dismissal in December last year, will succeed Roy Hodgson in the hotseat in south London.

The 45-year-old, who began his coaching career with New York City FC in Major League Soccer, takes charge for the first time in the Premier League, having made his name as one of the game's greatest midfielders during a decade-long spell with the Gunners.

What has been said?

“I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together," Vieira told the club's official website upon confirmation of his appointment.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman and sporting director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

"The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) July 4, 2021

"I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team."

Vieira ends English exile

Forever linked with France's 1998 World Cup triumph on home soil, Vieira is also remembered in the British sporting consciousness as the anchor of Arsenal's superb period of success under Arsene Wenger, topped by the Invincibles era.

While he did finish his career with a lone season with Manchester City, where he won the FA Cup in 2011, it is the hat-trick of Premier League titles at Highbury with which he made his mark in the English game.

After taking charge of City's reserves following his retirement, he stayed with them until he took over at New York City FC at the start of 2016, taking them to consecutive quarter-final MLS playoff appearances during his two-and-a-half years at the helm.

He was appointed manager of Nice in the summer of 2018 and steered them to a seventh-place finish in his first season in charge, improving to achieve fifth the following campaign, but a run of five straight losses and the club's exit from the Europa League last December brought an end to his tenure in Ligue 1.

Now, after a decade since he last played in the Premier League, he will take charge of Palace as they look to build on the stability of the Hodgson era at Selhurst Park.

