Crystal Palace slap eye-watering £70m price tag on Cheick Doucoure amid Liverpool and PSG interest

Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain will have to pay at least £70 million ($90.6m) if they want to sign Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, Palace have slapped the huge price tag on the midfielder they signed 12 months ago from Lens for £26m ($33.6m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doucoure enjoyed a fine first season at Selhurst Park and still has four years remaining on his contract. Palace view the 23-year-old as a key player, and are desperate to keep hold of him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool and PSG are circling though. According to the Evening Standard, Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen his midfield with Doucoure, as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho look set to complete moves to Saudi Arabian clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOUCOURE?: Doucoure is under contract and Palace have no need to sell him. However, should a prospective buyer meet their lofty asking price, then Roy Hodgson might find himself looking for a new midfielder. Liverpool have also been linked with Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia.