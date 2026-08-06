Ajax have set their sights on Noa Lang as a possible successor to Mika Godts. According to ESPN, technical director Jordi Cruijff has now spoken with the 27-year-old Napoli forward and confidence is growing inside Ajax that a deal is feasible.

Lang has been high on Ajax's list for several weeks, Thijs Zwagerman said on the ESPN programme Tekengeld. The club had already made their interest clear because they were factoring in a possible departure for Godts, who is expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

At first, Lang was said to be somewhat cautious. "Lang responded cautiously at the time and also seemed to want to consider other options, but he has since become increasingly convinced by Ajax's plan," Zwagerman said.

The left winger has also now spoken with technical director Jordi Cruijff. "There has been a conversation with Jordi Cruijff and Ajax will still feel like unfinished business for him as well," it was said on Tekengeld.

Lang came through part of Ajax's academy but did not get beyond 14 official matches for the first team. Via Club Brugge, he ended up at PSV, who then sold him to Napoli.

During the second half of last season, Lang played on loan for Galatasaray. "He ultimately had a very important impact there and was also fantastic within the group," said Yordi Yamali, who watched the forward regularly in Turkey.

Galatasaray had an option to buy for 35 million euros but did not take it up. Napoli are said to have lowered the asking price to around 25 million euros, while a loan deal with an option to buy is also open for discussion.

Under certain conditions, that option can become an obligation to buy. "At Ajax there is confidence that the deal can be completed. It is not yet a done deal, but it is clear that Lang is the dream successor to Godts," Zwagerman concludes.